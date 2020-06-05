Last Updated:

World Environment Day 2020: Netizens Share Informative Messages To Raise Awareness

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to raise awareness about Mother Nature. It started as a flagship campaign 1974 by UN.

World Environment Day 2020: Here's everything people are sharing on Twitter

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to raise awareness about Mother Nature. The United Nations flagship campaign, which started in 1974, has now become a platform for people to raise awareness about environmental issues. The theme of the celebration changes every year to highlight a particular environmental issue.

'Protect biodiversity' 

However, this year's theme- Biodiversity has particularly caught everybody's interest with people taking to social media to dish out comments, poems, photographs and posters on the theme. #WorldEnvirinment Day is also trending on Twitter with over 1 lakh tweets as of now. Joining the celebrations, the UN made a special post dedicated to trees to mark the occasion. 

 

Indian leaders extend greetings

Marking the day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to people and reiterated his pledge to preserve the rich biodiversity of our planet. Sharing a message from an earlier Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi acknowledged that the nationwide lockdown has helped in reviving animals and birds that were earlier hard to sight. The Prime Minister encouraged people to renew their bond with nature by planting trees, saving water, and looking after animals and birds.

Earlier in the morning, Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Prakash Javadekar also extended his greetings on World Environment Day and said that India is proud of its rich biodiversity. In a series of tweets, the minister listed down several measures people can undertake to make the planet environment friendly.

From the entertainment industry, Indian actress Kalki Koechlin also took to Instagram to share a message on this occasion with her fans.  Koechlin's Instagram shows a picture of her walking at the edge of a water body. She can be seen wearing a white bikini top with a light pink cloth wrapped around her waist. In the caption of the post, Kalki asked her fans and followers to remember to take care of the water bodies on Earth. Using hashtags, she shared World Environment Day and also added that she is an earth lover. She also shared that one must go chasing waterfalls and that everyone is connected to each other. Here is the picture shared by Kalki Koechlin:

 

 

