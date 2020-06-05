World Environment Day 2020: Netizens Share Informative Messages To Raise Awareness

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to raise awareness about Mother Nature. The United Nations flagship campaign, which started in 1974, has now become a platform for people to raise awareness about environmental issues. The theme of the celebration changes every year to highlight a particular environmental issue.

'Protect biodiversity'

However, this year's theme- Biodiversity has particularly caught everybody's interest with people taking to social media to dish out comments, poems, photographs and posters on the theme. #WorldEnvirinment Day is also trending on Twitter with over 1 lakh tweets as of now. Joining the celebrations, the UN made a special post dedicated to trees to mark the occasion.

Every year, a mature tree cleans the air by absorbing 22 kg (over 48 lbs) of carbon dioxide & releasing oxygen in exchange.



Take action to protect biodiversity on Friday’s #WorldEnvironmentDay & every day.



⁰It’s time #ForNature. https://t.co/6VBrz5RxEk pic.twitter.com/lS8y3AbuHW — United Nations (@UN) June 5, 2020

"Can we ever put our world together again? This is the question that today faces humanity as a whole. Can we, the human race, reassemble a world that we have been taking apart? Can we put it together before it disintegrates? We must hurry."~C.R.Milne 1988 #WorldEnvironmentDay2020 pic.twitter.com/FqWOKuq8jP — A.A.Milne (@A_AMilne) June 5, 2020

What made it so easy to get rid of #Plastic bags in Kenya is the fact that they didn't have big cooperation on their side. Unlike PET bottles which are still here with us despite the visible damage to the environment and animals #StoryOfPlastic #WorldEnvironmentDay2020 🌍💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/ujC7pmzW3M — Concerned Citizen 🌍💪 (@erastus_wayne) June 5, 2020

June 5th world environment day, it's time for nature.



To help save the environment, try decreasing energy and water consumption; changing your eating and transportation habits to conserve natural resources; and reducing, reusing, and recycling to be more environmentally friendly pic.twitter.com/d1J1A7CeED — United Jammu Kashmir Foundation (@unitedjkf1) June 5, 2020

Today is #WorldEnvironmentDay

We may be apart, but our voices will join as one.

It’s time to appreciate the benefits that nature provides.

It’s time to take action to protect & restore our natural world.

It’s time #ForNature pic.twitter.com/JRndWuhV9N — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) June 5, 2020

Earth is like our home and we must make efforts to keep it clean and green. On the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us promise to make it a better place to live!#NurtureTheNature — Sαмєєя Gαяg (@itsRoyalSameer) June 5, 2020

Read: World Environment Day Images & Posters To Remind Everyone About The Importance Of Nature

Read: On World Environment Day 2020, PM Modi Pitches 'whatever Possible' To Make Nature Thrive

Indian leaders extend greetings

Marking the day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to people and reiterated his pledge to preserve the rich biodiversity of our planet. Sharing a message from an earlier Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi acknowledged that the nationwide lockdown has helped in reviving animals and birds that were earlier hard to sight. The Prime Minister encouraged people to renew their bond with nature by planting trees, saving water, and looking after animals and birds.

Earlier in the morning, Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Prakash Javadekar also extended his greetings on World Environment Day and said that India is proud of its rich biodiversity. In a series of tweets, the minister listed down several measures people can undertake to make the planet environment friendly.

Read: World Environment Day: Kalki Koechlin Urges Fans To Take Care Of Water Bodies; See Post

Read: World Environment Day: Poet Abhay K To Speak On 'Protecting Environment Through Poetry'

From the entertainment industry, Indian actress Kalki Koechlin also took to Instagram to share a message on this occasion with her fans. Koechlin's Instagram shows a picture of her walking at the edge of a water body. She can be seen wearing a white bikini top with a light pink cloth wrapped around her waist. In the caption of the post, Kalki asked her fans and followers to remember to take care of the water bodies on Earth. Using hashtags, she shared World Environment Day and also added that she is an earth lover. She also shared that one must go chasing waterfalls and that everyone is connected to each other. Here is the picture shared by Kalki Koechlin:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.