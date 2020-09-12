This Day That Year: Big B Wishes Daughter On Her Book Launch & Other Events That Made News

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Amitabh Bachchan wishing good luck to his daughter to Sunny Leone attending the screening of 'Love Sonia', here is a compilation of some of the events that happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Amitabh Bachchan wishes luck to daughter

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and wished his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda good luck. The latter wrote her first book Paradise Towers and announced its launch on September 11, 2018. So, her father, Amitabh Bachchan, shared a tweet to congratulate her. The actor wrote, “Father’s pride… and the blessings of Dada Ji… Love you.” Alongside his post, he also added three rose emoticons. Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter post for daughter as she marks her debut.

Source: Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter

Sunny Leone attends the screening of 'Love Sonia'

The screening of Love Sonia took place in Mumbai. The star-studded event witnessed numerous Bollywood celebrities such as Sunny Leone, Anil Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Kabir Khan, Swara Bhaskar, and Harshvardhan Kapoor, to name a few. The movie was to hit the theatres on September 14, 2020. It featured an ensemble cast including Mrunal Thakur, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Adil Hussain, Riya Sisodiya, and Sai Tamhankar, in pivotal roles.

Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' goes plastic-free, PM lauds efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the team of Coolie No. 1 for going plastic-free. It happened after the makers of the movie panned the use of plastic on the film sets. So, the Prime Minister responded to their tweet on this day and wrote, “Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing to freeing India from single-use plastic”.

When he urged citizens to ban the use of plastic, the Coolie No. 1 team announced the use of steel bottles on the sets. So, leading star Varun Dhawan took to social media and tweeted, “Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great initiative taken by our prime minister, and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles”. Check out the response of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Varun Dhawan’s tweet:

Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic. https://t.co/bPXFgHz2I4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana shares a photo with his 'Dream Girl'

Before the release of his movie Dream Girl, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter and Instagram and shared a photo with his wife, Tahira Kashyap. The picture features the latter leaning against her husband. In the caption accompanying his post, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “With my #Dreamgirl @tahirakashyap.” Fans could not get enough of the duo and shared appreciative comments on the photo. Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s social media post:



