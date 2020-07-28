This Day That Year: Anil Kapoor Reacts To His FaceApp Memes; Calls Them 'flattering'

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Anil Kapoor reacting to his memes, to Anushka Sharma sharing an Instagram story while stuck in traffic, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day.

Anil Kapoor reacts to FaceApp memes

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor reacted to his memes when FaceApp became a trend the previous year. Fans took to different social media platforms and showcased their older looks in pictures. However, Anil Kapoor inspired numerous memes. On this day, the Bollywood star reacted to the creations of his fans and followers on social media.

Kapoor revealed how amused and entertained by people’s work and creativity. He added that when the actor felt fans were out of memes, they would surprise him with new ones. Anil Kapoor also said that6 they were quite 'flattering' and 'humbling'. Moreover, the star expressed how happy he was to inspire people of all ages without even trying. Check out Anil Kapoor's memes:

A rare pic of anil kapoor after 20 years...... pic.twitter.com/of1nl7ghSS — kaptaanðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@adarsh_gurjarr) July 19, 2019

Anushka Sharma's Instagram story

Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video story on the platform. The previous year, she got stuck in traffic amid Mumbai rains. So, she engaged with her fans and followers by posting a hilarious and relatable video. One of her posts featured potholes and choked roads. In the second video, she pretended to cry in a clip while sporting her shoulder-length hair. Check out screengrab from the actor’s story video:

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The cast starts working on Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink

Priyanka Chopra Jonas collaborated with Farhan Akhtar for The Sky Is Pink. The duo kick-started their work for the biographical drama movie on this day. It also starred Zaira Wasim, who played the role of Aisha Chaudhary the comedy-drama flick. So, two years ago, the makers of The Sky Is Pink shared a video on the official Instagram account of production house Roy Kapur Films. It shows the star cast and crew of the movie working on the project. Check out a still from the video:

Source: Roy Kapur Films Instagram

Disha Patani reveals her character name in Bharat

Disha Patani started working on her new film alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, on this day two years ago. She took to social media and revealed the name of her character in the film, Bharat. The actor shared a picture of himself with a robe on her official Instagram account. It features Radha written over it for the Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial. Check out Disha Patani’s photo on Instagram.

