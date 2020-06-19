This Day That Year: Irrfan Khan Opened Up About His Battle With Neuroendocrine Tumour

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Irrfan Khan being diagnosed with Neuroendocrine cancer to Karisma Kapoor’s social media post with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nita Ambani in London, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Irrfan Khan’s battle with cancer

Late actor Irrfan Khan was getting treatment in London after being diagnosed with cancer during this time in 2018. He was diagnosed with high-grade neuroendocrine cancer. In a conversation with a leading daily about his battle with cancer, the actor revealed that it was a rare type of cancer and he did not get much information about it. Irrfan Khan also described the ''unpredictability'' of the treatment. He further said that he felt he travelled on a speedy train ride, had dreams, plans, aspirations, and goals. However, he said he felt suddenly someone tapped on his shoulder and said that his destination was about to come.

Karisma Kapoor’s London pictures

Actor Karisma Kapoor treated her fans with photos and memories of her special moments from London through Instagram posts. On this day in 2019, she took to social media and shared a snap with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s wife, Nita Ambani. She has donned striped a black-and-white top and paired it with jeans. In the caption accompanying her photo, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Wonderful afternoon ❤️❤️ #londondiaries🇬🇧.” Check out Kapoor’s social media post.

Race 3 4th-day collection

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s movie Race 3 got a great response on its opening day. It minted ₹29.17 crores on the first day of release. Moreover, the Eid festivities boosted the film’s collection, which helped it earn a whopping amount of ₹38.14 crores on Saturday and ₹39.16 crores on Sunday. According to reports, the upward trend continued till Monday and collected over ₹14.24 crore on the fourth day and took Salman Khan’s Race 3 collections to ₹120.71 crores. Here is a tweet by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh talking about the fourth-day collection of the action-loaded ensemble drama Race 3.

#Race3 puts up a STRONG TOTAL on Mon... Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri: 51.18%]… Mass circuits/single screens are holding very well, while plexes have started sliding downwards... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr, Mon 14.24 cr. Total: ₹ 120.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2018

Arjun Kapoor’s hilarious comment

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is known for his sense of humour and he loves to interact with his friends and fans on social media. When Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of herself while sitting by the pool and playing with her hair, Kapoor dropped a hilarious comment which stole the show. Malaika Arora captioned the image by writing, “#tuesdayteachings .... 5 steps on how u can learn to tie a ponytail.....#tossntie (swipe right )”. While the caption suggests teaching how to tie the knot, her hair was still open in the fifth snap. So, Arjun Kapoor noticed that and pulled the former’s leg with a witty comment. He wrote, “Still not tied after five pictures...”. Malaika Arora also quickly responded to him and replied, “achaa”.

