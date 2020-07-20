This Day That Year: Johny Joins Cast Of Varun' 'Coolie No.1' & Other Events That Made News

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Johny Lever joining the cast of Coolie No. 1 remake to Kapil Sharma flaunting his new look after six months, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Johny Lever joins the cast of David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 remake

Bollywood actor and comedian Johny Lever joined the cast of David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 remake. The movie stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. According to reports, the actor spoke at length about the new film. He reminisced working with David Dhawan in various Bollywood projects such as Deewana Mastana, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, and Judwaa 2.

Talking about his collaboration, Johny Lever showed excitement in teaming up again with the director. He also appreciated David Dhawan’s understanding of comedy and revealed that they have been in sync since the 90s. Lever also called his role in Coolie No. 1 remake 'wonderful'.

Kapil Sharma wins hearts with his new look

The previous year on this day, comedian-turned actor Kapil Sharma won hearts with his new look on social media. He went for a mini makeover after six months and flaunted his dapper clean-shaven face. Earlier, Kapil Sharma would sport stubble bearded look. He shared a selfie photo of himself through the official Instagram handle.

In the caption accompanying the post, he wrote, “#smile makes you more #lively what you say? 🙄 #work #actorslife #shooting #happiness 😍❤️😊 (clean shave after six months 🙈)”. Kapil Sharma’s picture garnered more than 7.8 lakh likes and numerous comments on the photo-sharing platform. Check it out:

Karwaan director appreciates Irrfan Khan

Karwaan director Akarsh Khurrana was reportedly in awe of his leading star Irrfan Khan. The filmmaker said he was nervous about collaborating with him. According to a report, before the release of Karwaan, Akarsh Khurrana called Irrfan Khan as one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The director detailed that he was in awe of the latter initially. However, he realized that Khan was 'accessible and normal'. The filmmaker also revealed that he liked how the actor had a process and finished his homework. Akarsh Khurrana also described Irrfan Khan’s persona, calling him 'chatty'.

Debutante Pihu Sand calls Bhumi Pednekar her inspiration

Pihu Sand marked her Bollywood debut with Atul Majrekar’s Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. According to reports, before the release of the musical drama movie, she spoke about her inspiration for her role as an aspiring singer. The debutante had to gain more than 20 kg for her character of an obese woman. As Bhumi Pednekar had done a similar role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Pihu Sand called her an inspiration.

