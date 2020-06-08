This Day That Year: Sonam Kapoor Expresses Excitement On 'Veere Di Wedding' Success

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Sonam Kapoor being elated for the success of Veere Di Wedding; to Priyanka Chopra being trolled for her saree photo; and Rangoli Chandel attacking Salman Khan, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Sonam Kapoor's excitement for Veere Di Wedding's success

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor expressed her excitement on witnessing the box office numbers of her movie Veere Di Wedding in an interview. According to a report, Kapoor said that the film went beyond expectations and she could not have asked for more. Talking about her previous movies, the actor described Neerja to be her turning point in her career. Kapoor starred alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania, and Swara Bhasker in Veere Di Wedding.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's big release in China

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a satirical comedy flick about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign for improving sanitation conditions in the country. It opened in theatres in China on June 8, 2018, Friday. It was a much larger release than Hindi Medium and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. According to Taran Adarsh, Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s movie was screened in 11,500 screens across the country with around 56,000 shows every day. The film critic also shared another tweet featuring a unique poster for the local Chinese audience. Take a look.

#Xclusiv: 11,500 screens... 56,000 shows every day [may go up to 58,000 shows]... #ToiletEkPremKatha opens in China today [8 June 2018]... Much larger release than #HindiMedium and #BajrangiBhaijaan in China...Titled #ToiletHero for the local audiences. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2018

And here's the new poster of #ToiletEkPremKatha for the local Chinese audiences... #TEPK pic.twitter.com/KCgdoYkgyl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2018

Priyanka Chopra's photo in saree

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas created a buzz on social media for her photoshoot for a magazine cover. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in a dazzling golden saree with a bareback. Celebrity fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani designed her attire. The shoot was for an American magazine’s July 2019 issue. Soon after posting the picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas garnered many negative comments criticizing and trolling her for draping a saree without a blouse. However, the designer came in support of her. Take a look at the actor’s Instagram photo.

Rangoli Chandel attacks Salman Khan

The previous year, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took the internet by storm as she attacked various celebrities for a few days. Her sister Rangoli Chandel tweeted about the Hindi film industry. She called out everyone for allegedly bootlicking Salman Khan. However, recently, Rangoli Chandel’s twitter account has been suspended by the micro-blogging site for violating its rules and regulations with her controversial tweets.

