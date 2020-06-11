Tiger Shroff Performs A Somersault In The Most Quirky Way; Watch Video

During the lockdown, many celebs are trying to keep their fans entertained with several pictures and videos on their social media handle. Among the many, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has kept up the frequency of posting photos and videos of himself shelling out major fitness goals. Tiger Shroff recently treated his fans with another stunning post where he flaunted his sculpted body and fitness skills.

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a video of him doing a somersault from the terrace. The actor can be seen wearing a white t-shirt, black tracks and a pair of sports shoes. The video was shot in Matera, Italy. In the video, Tiger Shroff can be seen running and soon doing a flip in the air and landed safely on the ground. Check out a few glimpses of the video below.

Tiger Shroff has been motivating his fans to workout at home as he often shares his acrobatic skills in style. On his Instagram stories section, Tiger Shroff shared a video in which he could be seen taking a huge leap from an elevation. The shot was presumably set so that Tiger lands on the cushion for defense. However, due to the momentum, he slips and misses dropping off within a few moments. The safety cushion was kept on an elevated platform too, otherwise, it would have caused serious damage to the fall from there.

The crew members and Tiger's friends rushed the moment they saw Tiger missed it is balance. They held him straight and helped him recover his balance. The boys stayed with him for a while, once he stood on his feet. Originally, Tiger made the post to wish his friend who was there that day, to save him. Watch the video below.

On the work front

Tiger Shroff was last seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3. He will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Rambo. The movie is said to be a Rambo series remake and is expected to be released in 2020. Post that, he'll be seen in Heropanti's sequel which will hit the silver screen in 2021.

