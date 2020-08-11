This Day That Year: Varun Dhawan Lauds Yash Chopra's Contribution To Indian Cinema

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Varun Dhawan posing with late filmmaker Yash Chopra's statue to Sanya Malhotra releasing the posters of Pataakha, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Varun Dhawan clicks photo with filmmaker Yash Chopra’s statue

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself alongside the late veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra’s statue on this day. He took to Twitter and posted the photo through his official handle. Varun Dhawan also lauded the director and his contribution to the Indian cinema. The actor tweeted, “Sui Dhaaga - Made In India' is my first film under the Yash Raj Films banner. Yash Chopraji was truly a Made In India Director and has contributed a lot to Indian cinema. Cannot wait for you to see the trailer on August 13." Check out the Twitter post by Varun Dhawan:

#SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia is my first film under the Yash Raj Films banner. Yash Chopraji was truly a Made In India Director and has contributed a lot to Indian cinema. Can’t wait for you to see the trailer on August 13th. pic.twitter.com/dFnk5L6z5W — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 11, 2018

Sanya Malhotra releases the posters of Pataakha

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra announced the posters of Pataakha on social media. She took to the photo-sharing platform and revealed the characters' names through her official Instagram account on this day. The Vishal Bhardwaj-directorial starred debutant Radhika Madan, Sunil Grover, Vijay Raaz, and Lankesh Bhardwaj alongside Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

One of the posters features Sanya Malhotra as Genda Kumari. She is visible in a rugged avatar while holding a gun. The others showcase Radhika Madan as Champa Kumari. Moreover, Sunil Grover grabbed attention with his quirky avatar in one of the five posters. Check out some of the characters from Sanya Malhotra’s Pataakha.

Ekta Kapoor lauds Ayushmann Khurrana

Producer Ekta Kapoor appreciated Ayushmann Khurrana who played the lead role in her romantic-comedy-drama Dream Girl. During the movie’s trailer launch, the filmmaker said that she thought the only person who could pull off the voice modulation was Ayushmann Khurrana. Ekta Kapoor added that she suggested his name to director Raaj Shaandilyaa. Moreover, she stressed on the ability to play a woman. Kapoor revealed that one needed to be talented to perform a female character. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl also featured Nushrat Bharucha in the lead role. The makers scheduled the film release on September 13, 2019.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Inspired By Hrithik's 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' To Pursue Acting

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Ananya Panday calls Kartik Aaryan funny

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday shared the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar for the first time in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. During an interaction at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2019, she applauded her co-star Kartik Aaryan and called him funny. Sharing her experience with the romantic-comedy movie, Ananya Panday expressed her excitement for its release. She also spoke about Katrik Aaryan and revealed how he made everyone laugh on the film’s sets.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.