Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14' Premieres On October 2, 2020? Reports Suggest So

One of the most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss is all set to return with its much-awaited 14th season and fans are sure to be happy as actor-host Salman Khan will also come on board. As it was earlier reported that the show will go on air from September. However, if reports are to be believed, the show is now said to air on October 3.

A source recently shared with indianexpress.com that the reality TV show will premiere on October 3 only on Colors. The source also revealed that the makers are yet finalising the contestants for the 14th season. Although the set work is almost done, the makers have decided to shift the season from September to get the best inmates. While the show normally begins on a Sunday, given that there is no other weekend series on the air, hence the show will begin on a Saturday.

The source also revealed that a lot of records were broken last season, and the pressure is there to maintain the same consistency when it comes to faces. It is also said that while a few celebs have been confirmed, talks are on in different stages with a few others. The source added that there is already a lot of buzz around the show, and the makers have also promised to make it an exciting show.

Television actors Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma, and Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan were among the many participants approached for the show. It was also revealed that Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen, was also approached to participate in the show. However, Rajeev rubbished all reports saying that they were just rumours.

Talking about the Bigg Boss 14, it's announced this year that the show will have only celebrities and no commoners like last year. However, owing to the current outbreak, the technicalities around the show are still being worked on. It has been revealed that once the celebs sign their contracts, they will have to go into quarantine for a while before entering the show. The makers have also shared the latest promo of the show. Take a look.

About Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 was a blockbuster and as it premiered on September 29, 2019, it turned out to be the longest season and ended on February 15. TV actor Sidharth Shukla went on to win the Bigg Boss title and took home the coveted trophy and cash prize. Asim Riaz won first runner-up title, and second runner-up Shehnaaz Gill.

