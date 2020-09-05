Teachers’ Day 2020: Kangana Ranaut Thanks Her Teachers With An Endearing Throwback Pic

Kangana Ranaut often makes her fans go on a trip down the memory lane with her lovely throwback pictures from her childhood and teenage years. On the occasion of Teachers' Day today, the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor shared a throwback picture of herself getting gifts from her teacher after performing a play. The picture was from when the actor was in the first grade.

Kangana Ranaut shares a throwback picture

Talking about the picture, a little Kangana can be seen dolled up in traditional pink attire with her Maangtika and nose ring on toes. She can be seen receiving a gift from one of her teachers. The Queen actor makes way for an adorable sight in the picture. She captioned the picture stating that the picture was presumably from her Annual Day at school from the first grade. She added that she along with her school mates performed on Pahadi Natti and were bestowed with gifts from their teachers.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor added that many great teachers have added to her life directly or indirectly. She went on to express her gratitude to all of them on the occasion of Teachers' Day. Her post may take one back to their own memorable school days. While one of her fans reacted to the post calling it sweet, others too reacted with heart emojis. Take a look at the post shared by the actor along with the reaction of some fans to the same.

Kangana Ranaut bonds with her nephew

Recently, the Panga actor had also taken to her social media handle and shared a picture, which featured her two-year-old nephew Prithvi Raj Chandel. In the photo, the actor is seen playing and cuddling with the adorable little munchkin. On the other side, Prithvi can be seen posing for the camera while looking at it. Adding a caption to the picture, she wrote just one word, which read, 'pudding'. Take a look at the endearing post shared by the actor.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in the movie Panga. She will soon be seen in the film, Thalaivi. The actor will also be seen in the movie, Tejas.

