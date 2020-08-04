Team Kangana Ranaut Says 'a Nation Wins' As Bihar CM Recommends CBI Probe In Sushant Case

Kangana Ranaut has been one of the prominent names to raise her voice for ‘justice’ in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actor has been expressing her displeasure at the investigation conducted by the Mumbai Police, and even the alleged non-co-opeation of the force with the Bihar Police, who registered a case. And as one of the strong demands from fans, a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, got a step closer with the Bihar government giving its approval for it, Team Kangan was delighted

Team Kangana delighted over Bihar govt approving CBI probe

Reacting to a tweet about the news about the Bihar government recommending a CBI investigation in the case, Kangana’s team wrote that it was the victory of humanity, the nation and of the people.

When humanity wins, a nation wins, its people win ...🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/tesEaFIkaC — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 4, 2020

As a four-member team of Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai to investigate the charges in the FIR filed against Rhea Chakraborty and six others, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved a CBI probe into the case.

The CM told Republic TV, “We have already said they have lodged FIR. It’s the duty of Bihar police to investigate on that basis. If they wish to transfer to CBI, it will be done immediately. "I have spoken to the DGP. From here recommendation is being given for a CBI probe. We have Sushant's family's consent. "It will be done today itself. Proceedings will be started."

There has also been numerous controversies, like the alleged non-co-operation by Mumbai Police, videos of Mumbai Police officials putting their Bihar counterparts into a van, the ‘forced quarantine’ of IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, and alleged denial of documents like the post-mortem report and Disha Salian case file.

The Bihar CM also said, "Our IPS officer was quarantined. This sort of treatment to our officers not acceptable. This is unacceptable behaviour. "Is this the treatment given to one going for investigation?" "We want CBI probe in this matter. Bihar Police came into action after FIR was lodged. This is natural for us to probe. "We will recommend the probe for CBI. It will be better in a way. There was nothing significant happening there. "Cooperation was expected from there which was not given. What happened with him, it's very very unfortunate," he also said.

Meanwhile, Kangana in her exclusive interview with Republic TV, had called the investigation by Mumbai Police as a ‘sham.’ The actor too has been summoned for a statement, though she has not been able to record as she is currently in Manali. She too raised her voice against alleged ill-treatment of the Bihar Police in Mumbai.

CM Nitish Kumar’s statement added to the numerous highlights of Republic TV’s coverage of the Sushant case. The comments of Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s friends, trainer, cook, bodyguard, family lawyer, ambulance driver and more provided an in-depth and extensive reportage of the sensational case.

