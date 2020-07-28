Black And White Online Challenge Gains Popularity Amongst Marathi Celebrities Too

You might have seen a number of Black and White images of women in your Instagram feed. For those wondering, these black and white trending images of women posting pictures is a challenge started by women to support one another. While many people took up the challenge, celebrities from the Marathi film industry were also a part of it. Take a look at some of these Marathi celebrities who took up the Black and White challenge.

Prarthana Behre

Prarthana Behere is a popular celebrity from the Marathi film industry. She has been a part of several Marathi TV shows and has also worked in many Marathi movies. She took up the black and white challenge and posted a beautiful picture of herself, while she was enjoying a cup of hot beverage.

Sai Tamhankar

Another Marathi celebrity who took up the Black and White challenge was Sai Tamhankar. The actor was nominated by another celebrity named Priya Bapat. Sai Tamhankar took up the challenge and posted an adorable picture of herself. She wore a black outfit and tied her long hair into a low pony as she stood and posed for a picture.

Rasika Sunil

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko fame Rasika Sunil also took up the Black and White challenge and posted a picture on Instagram. She was nominated by Mrinmayee Godbole. Rasika Sunil's Instagram is filled with pictures of her with a monochrome filter. However, for the challenge, Rasika Sunil chose a beautiful black and white picture of herself where she was seen sitting and posing on a couch.

Kranti Redkar

Kranti Redkar, who is popular for her roles in comedy movies, also took the Black and White challenge and further nominated some of her friends. She posted a beautiful picture flashing her dazzling beautiful smile.

Priya Bapat

Priya Bapat was also amongst the Marathi actors who took up the Black and White challenge. She shared an adorable selfie of herself smiling and nominated some of her friends to be a part of the challenge. Priya Bapat was seen wearing a black cardigan and her hair was tied in a low ponytail, with locks falling over her face, making her look gorgeous.

