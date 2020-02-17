'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Had Tears Seeing Look; Shares Their Intense Chat

War films have been a regular feature in Bollywood, but most of them have involved Army men over the years. In a break from the norm, now not one, but three films based on the Air Force are now gearing up for release. After looks of Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride of India as pilots made headlines, Kangana Ranaut is also set to play the role in Tejas.

The first look of Kangana as an IAF pilot, dressed in the gear, as she walked out of the aircraft, became a talking point on social media. One netizen praised the actor for her look but sharing a collage alongside a snap of the real IAF pilots, wrote how Kangana could not match to them as their ‘breed is different.’

#kanganaRanaut looks Fab in her upcoming fighter jet movie #Tejas



But kangana you cannot beat the REAL Women Fighter pilots

That breed is different

Pic 1: Bollywood

Pic 2: Real women Fighter pilots of IAF pic.twitter.com/9smj9KCUxn — Defence360_Official (@Defence_360) February 17, 2020

Rangoli reacted to the post and shared an emotional anecdote. She revealed how she had tears in her eyes and felt it was a ‘dream come true’ when she saw Kangana in her look. The three-time National Award winner laughed over it and asked if her sister thought she was going to become a real soldier.

Kangana then told Rangoli that the difference between her and the real pilots was similar to the difference between the blood shed by the soldiers at the border and the fake blood used by filmmakers to film such scenes. Rangoli revealed how Kangana did not intend a ‘patch on real fighters’, but that it was only an attempt to get closer to them.

Here are the tweets:

When I saw Kangana in uniform had tears in my eyes I said my dream has come true, she laughed and said what you think I have become a real solider or what!! She said mujhmein aur ek sarhad pe khade Jawan mein utna he farak hai jitna ki...(contd) https://t.co/6TI6yvQzQT — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 17, 2020

(Contd)...sarhad pe behne wale khoon aur shooting mein use hone wale nakli bottle wale rang mein, yes in her own words not a patch on real fighters but a little attempt to get closer to them, Jai Hind 🙏” — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 17, 2020

Tejas is being directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The movie is being produced by veteran producer Ronnie Screwvala, who had also backed the National Award-winning Uri: The Surgical Strike. Tejas is scheduled to hit the screens in April 2021.

