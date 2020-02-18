'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut To Lead 'IAF Surgical Strike', Claims Pak Portal; Rangoli Reacts

The word ‘surgical strike’ has become a household name ever since the Indian Army conducted the operation against Pakistani terrorists in the aftermath of the attacks in Uri. Be it a film getting made on the event or 17th-century war involving Tanaji Malusare being termed as a ‘surgical strike’ of that era in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the term has become popular. And that seems to be not just about India, but even Pakistan.

As Kangana Ranaut was announced in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas, a Pakistan portal claimed that the actor was to ‘lead IAF surgical strike against Pakistan’ in the film like IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had a quirky reaction to it, quipping how the information had already reached Islamabad.

Here’s the post

😛😛😛doston yeh baat Islamabad tak phunch gayi hai he he he .... wow!!!! https://t.co/iwB0YW3qnk — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2020

Though the movie was announced with Kangana Ranaut, dressed as an IAF pilot, and coming out of a jet named ‘Tejas’ on Monday, no other details of the plot were shared by the makers.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #KanganaRanaut as Air Force pilot in #Tejas... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala... Will be RSVP's second film [after #Uri] on our brave soldiers... Directed by Sarvesh Mewara... April 2021 release. #TejasFirstLook pic.twitter.com/s2nIhD8eNS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

Neither did they mention any ‘surgical strike’, nor any reference to Pakistan was made. Moreover, the entire incident involving Indian Air Force retaliating for the Pulwama attack in February last year, after which Wing Commander was captured by Pakistan Air Force and then released, was termed as ‘Balakot airstrike’ and not ‘surgical strike.’ A movie on the airstrike has already been announced by Vivek Oberoi.

The only factor connecting the movie to the ‘surgical strike’ is producer Ronnie Screwvala, who had produced the National Award-winning Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Meanwhile, Tejas is being directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The first look won praises on social media, including from Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

