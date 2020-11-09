BJP Reacts To Tejashwi Yadav's CM Posters Post Exit Poll Projections; Confident Of Victory

Determined to win the Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain has shunned the posters in the state declaring Tejashwi Yadav as the next Chief Minister even before the results. Highlighting that the NDA government has worked for development in the state, the BJP leader has remarked that as per their party's feedback, their alliance will win a huge vote share. Polling for the Bihar Assembly ended on on November 7, with the results due on November 10.

Reacting to the posters in Bihar declaring Tejashwi Yadav as the next Chief Minister a day before results, BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain said, "The NDA government has worked for development. People of Bihar have supported the double engine government, and we are fully confident that under Nitish Kumar's leadership, NDA will form the government. RJD and Congress are getting happy just by the result of Exit Polls, but we will win the elections."

"If the members of RJD and Congress want to be a little happy before results, let them be. Let them have sweets as well. They won't be able to digest it. People of Bihar don't want RJD or Congress, they only want development. The feedback that we have got is completely clear that under Nitish Kumar's leadership NDA will attain majority," he added.

On the other hand, buoyed by favourable exit polls indicating a Mahagathbandhan victory in Bihar state election, RJD leader and Tejashwi's elder brother - Tej Pratap has said that 'people have already gifted the CM chair to Tejashwi on his birthday', on Monday. Tejashwi - who turns 32 - celebrated a quiet birthday, a day ahead of the Bihar poll results.

"We have already given a big gift to Tejashwi on his birthday - CM of Bihar. We have seated him in the CM chair. People have totally rejected Nitish Kumar's governance," he said.

Exit Polls predict victory for Tejashwi

Soon after the the polling concluded, exit polls predicted a tight race between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, with a slight tilt towards the latter. As per the Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll, the Mahagathbandhan comprising of the RJD and Congress is set to win anywhere between 138 and 118 seats in the Bihar Assembly. On the other hand, the NDA alliance comprising of JDU and BJP is likely to win between 91-117 seats. Meanwhile, the LJP is projected to win between 8-5 seats while 6-3 seats are likely to fall in the Others category.

