Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Acharya' Teaser Leaves Fans Thrilled About The Upcoming Film | Watch

South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and unveiled the teaser is his upcoming film, Acharya. The film has been one of the most awaited films of the actor and he shall be seen sharing the screen with his son Ram Charan in the movie. The teaser has stirred a storm on social media as fans express their thoughts on the same.

Acharya teaser releases

The teaser of the Chiranjeevi starrer looks promising and shows glimpses from the drama thriller. In the teaser, one can see a montage of action scenes from the film as the lead actor seemingly beats the villains in the movie. The background score in the teaser, given by Mani Sharma gives goosebumps and conveys the emotion of the scene well. Take a look at the teaser of the upcoming film below.

Netizens react

Fans of Chiranjeevi went into a frenzy when they saw the teaser of the upcoming film. They wished the team of the film good luck and wrote in the comments that they thoroughly enjoyed watching the teaser. Moreover, a number of netizens showered Chiranjeevi with love and wrote in the comments that they are excited to watch him on the screen.

Ram Charan opens up about sharing the screen with father Chiranjeevi in Acharya

The cast of the film includes Ram Charan as well. The actor revealed how much he enjoyed working in the film with his father. He stated, "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen."

Koratala Siva on the other hand revealed, "I couldn't have imagined anyone else playing Sidha in Acharya. This is perfect casting for the role and the project." In Acharya, the Mani Sharma-Chiranjeevi combo are also reunited and are all set to break their own music records. Apart from that, many of India’s top technicians are on board for Acharya.

Acharya cast

Acharya starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal is being directed by Koratala Siva. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. Mani Sharma is scoring the music. The film is slated for an all-India release in Summer 2021.

