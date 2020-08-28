Terence Lewis To Debut As Host On Flipkart Video’s ‘The Great India Dance Off’

Terence Lewis, Bollywood choreographer and dance reality show judge, is all set to make his digital debut as a host on an interactive dance show. The Great India Dance Off will go live on Flipkart Video app on August 29 in which Terence will step away from judging “Chumeshwari” performances, his catchphrase on TV shows, and will make his debut as a host.

Terence will also mentor the participants on this first-of-its-kind interactive dance show, providing feedback on their thumkas, energy, legwork and everything in between. The Great India Dance Off will host 10 contestants, including seasoned dancers like Rishabh Sharma, Sadhwi and Monark Trivedi, among others.

The participants will be divided into two teams and through 25 faceoffs, they will be seen challenging each other in dynamic, high energy dance battles each day. The show seeks to showcase the best of dance through a diverse range of styles from Popping and Locking to Bollywood, Contemporary, and Belly Dancing, to name a few.

'Engaging content'

While Terence will bring forth his quirky style as a host and give each participant critical feedback after every performance, the ultimate decision for each battle rests with the users. Speaking about his association as a host and mentor, Terence Lewis said that the show provides many firsts for him. He said that The Great India Dance Off presented a new challenge compared to what he has done.

“What sets this show apart is the focus on unadulterated talent and dance, there is no drama like the other dance shows. It caters to what the audience wants today, great and engaging content that is made for the mobile phone, without the frills,” he added.

Guided by Terence’s feedback, users will vote for their favourite contestant from each performance and will get a chance to win rewards each day if they have voted for the majority choice. The next round will depend solely on the users' votes, giving them the power to eventually decide who wins The Great India Dance Off.

