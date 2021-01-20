Thala Ajith's Latest Picture From 'Valimai' Sets Shared By H Vinoth; Check It Out Here

Valimai is one of the most awaited South Indian movies of 2021. Recently, the director of Valimai, H Vinoth shared a couple of pictures of Thala Ajith Kumar on the internet from the sets of the upcoming movie. Read further ahead to know more about Ajith Kumar’s photos.

Ajith Kumar’s photos from the sets of 'Valimai'

Fans have eagerly been waiting for the release of H Vinoth’s directorial drama, Valimai, while Boney Kapoor is producing the movie. Valimai casts Ajith as the lead character portraying a police officer on-screen. Valimai cast also includes names of Pavel Navageethan and Yogi Babu as the lead characters. Recently, on January 20, 2021, H Vinoth took to his official Twitter handle in order to share pictures of Thala Ajith from the sets of Valimai. Take a look at Ajith Kumar’s photos here:

In these pictures, Thala Ajith can be seen having gotten rid of his salt and pepper look that he usually keeps. In these pictures, the actor can be seen having black to brown colour hair with a stubble of white hair. Ajith can be seen very casually dressed in these photos from Valimai’s sets.

In February 2020, Thala Ajith met with an unfortunate accident on the sets of Valimai. The scene involved a bike chasing sequence where the actor bruised his hands and legs badly. Even though he was hurt badly, Thala Ajith insisted on resuming the shooting for the movie after a very short break of only 20 minutes.

Valimai has music given by the very popular Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is very well-known for delivering some superhit themes for many superstars in the South Indian movie industry. Valimai brings back the great trio of Thala Ajith, H Vinoth, and Boney Kapoor who had last worked together in Nerkonda Paarvai (2019), which was an official remake of the Bollywood blockbuster movie, Pink in the Tamil language. Not only the actor, director, and producer but even the technicians from Nerkonda Paarvai are working in the movie. Valimai release date was expected to be scheduled for Diwali 2021 but the Valimai release date has now gotten postponed further due to the global pandemic.

