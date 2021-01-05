Thala Ajith To Share Screen Space With Tamil Comedian Pugazh In 'Valimai'

Popular television actor Pugazh is all set to share screen space with Tamil actor Thala Ajith in his upcoming film titled Valimai. The film will be directed by H Vinoth and commenced its shoot in December 2019. The movie recently resumed shooting at Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad after a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read on to know more about Thala Ajith's film and Valimai cast.

Pugazh to join Valimai cast

According to a report by India Today, Tamil television show Cooku with Comali actor Pugazh will be appearing on screen with Thala Ajith in his film titled Valimai. The actor has already shot for his portions and will be sharing screen space with Ajith in a couple of scenes. A source from the film revealed that Pugazh is very much a part of Valimai and that it is still too early to talk about his character in the film. Ajith will portray an IPS officer on screen and his character has been named Eshwaramoorthy. The makers are planning to complete the shoot of the film by early this year. They have already completed 80 per cent of the film.

Valimai is said to be an action thriller in which Ajith will have two different looks. Huma Qureshi, who made her debut in Tamil cinema with Rajinikanth's Kaala, will be sharing the screen space with Ajith. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai also marks the actor's second collaboration with H Vinoth.

Pugazh's shows

Siripuda Pugazh aka Pugazh is an actor-comedian and primarily works in Tamil cinema. He is most well-known for his standup comedy and mimicry in Star Vijay’s television reality show Sirippu Da. He also appeared in the TV reality show Cooku With Comali as a contestant along with many other popular celebrities. If reports are anything to go by, he will soon be seen in Bigg Boss Tamil season 4. He will also appear in the Tamil film titled Cocktail, which will be his movie debut.

Thala Ajith's movies

Ajith is a very popular actor and predominantly works in Tamil cinema. He has starred in over 50 films and has won four Vijay Awards, three Cinema Express Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. In addition to his acting, he is also a motor car racer and participated in the MRF Racing series in 2010. His famous works include Kadhal Kottai, Kadhal Mannan, Vaali, Varalaru, Mankatha among many others.

