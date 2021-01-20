Months Before Thala Ajith's 50th Birthday, '#Thala50FestIn100D' Takes Over Twitter

Ajith Kumar, who is fondly known as Thala Ajith, enjoys a massive fan base and is one of the most celebrated stars in Tamil cinema. Ahead of his 50th birthday on May 1, 2021, Thala Ajith’s fans have already begun the celebration on their respective social media handles. '#Thala50FestIn100D' has been trending on the microblogging site Twitter.

Fans begin celebrating Thala Ajith's birthday

Every year, Thala Ajith's fans create abuzz celebrating his birthday months ahead of his birthday. Many of his fans start creating a countdown in order to express how special the actor’s birthday is for them. Just like every year, Ajith’s fans have begun the celebration on social media today and ‘#Thala50FestIn100D’ has taken over Twitter. Social media is flooded with birthday wishes. Have a look.

Thala Ajith's movies

Thala Ajith began his career with a small role in En Veedu En Kanavar in the year 1990. He established himself as a romantic artist with Kadhai Kottai, Aval Varuvala and Kadhal Mannan. He has appeared in popular films such as Attahasam, Varalaru, Billa, Venkat Prabhu’s Mankatha, Billa II, Arrambam, Veeram and many more. Thala Ajith has received numerous accolades such as four Vijay Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, three Cinema Express Awards and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. Alongside being an actor, Thala Ajith is also a motor car racer and often participated in the MRF Racing Series in 2010.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in a Tamil action-thriller film Valimai. Helmed by H Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor. Alongside Thala Ajith, the film stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Pavel Navageethan and Yogi Babu. The musical score has been taken care of by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Originally, the film was scheduled to release last year in November coinciding with Diwali but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release was postponed. The filming too was affected in March 2020, due to the lockdown announced during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later resumed in September.

