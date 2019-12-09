The Debate
Thalaivi: Fresh Character Posters To Be Launched Every 15-20 Days Over Next 6 Months

Bollywood News

Thalaivi is an upcoming film starring Kangana Ranaut and several other stars. Fans are eager for the film to be released, read to know what the producer said.

thalaivi

Months after AL Vijay announced the Biopic of legendary leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa fans were eager to watch the film. The film has been under pre-production for a year now and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thalaivi: Fresh character posters to be launched every 15-20 days over the next 6 months

Fans have been wanting more character posters of other actors in the film. Producers of the film has responded to these requests by mentioning that more posters will be released. Producers of the film have said that new posters can be expected within a span of 15 to 20 days. He also said that these posters will be shared over a span of six months.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The poster of the film showed Kangana as Jayalalithaa, her fans immediately appreciated her look in the poster. She looked convincing as the legendary leader. The actor has truly emerged herself in the role of the late chief minister, as fans say.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thalaivi is going to be a trilingual film, which is expected to release in 2020. The film has already created an immense buzz among the audience. The fans have praised Kangana’s portrayal in the film and cannot wait to see her on-screen. Besides her, the film also features Vijay Deverakonda and Priyamani among others.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

