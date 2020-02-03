Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut's New Look Surfaces, Internet Asks, 'How So Versatile?'

Kangana Ranaut's new look from Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi has gained extremely positive reactions from viewers and critics alike. In a post shared by key trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the actress is seen embellished in a golden bordered red saree, donning a traditional avatar, complete with a Gajra and gold headgear. Recreating a Bharatnatyam pose, Kangana can be seen posing with fellow dancers in the backdrop.

READ: Kangana Ranaut To Shraddha Kapoor; Celebs That Rocked The A-Line Silhouette Just Right

Kangana's new look from Thalaivi

Reportedly, Kangana has learned the dance form and also Tamil language for the film. In several videos posted on social media, the actress can be seen practicing the craft of dance like a keen student.

The first look from the film was revealed in November, last year gained mixed reactions from all fronts. Take a look below-

Speaking of her transformation into Jayalalithaa, Kangana had in an interview last year stated that she had to take "hormone pills." Kangana claimed," Since I am tall and skinny, and my face is angular, not round, I had to take mild doses of hormone pills to look different. Of course, I also started eating foods that promote weight gain."

READ: Kangana Ranaut Shares BTS Pic From 'Thalaivi' Sets, Wishes Stylist On 50 Yrs In B'wood

Directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh, the film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It is all set to hit the ticketing counters in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on June 26, 2020, and will also be the Queen actor's first full-fledged role down South.

READ: Panga Director Would Love To Make Kangana's Biopic Once The Actor Gets Married

READ: Kangana Ranaut Lauds Kareena Kapoor And Neena Gupta For THIS Reason

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.