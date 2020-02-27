'Thappad' Actor Ankur Rathee Gears Up For His Big Bollywood Release

After giving a stellar performance in The Tashkent Files, actor Ankur Rathee is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film. He will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the upcoming film Thappad. Ankur Rathee, who made a mark with his performances in Amazon's Four More Shots Please as well as Zoya Akhtar's Made in Heaven, is all geared up for his next big release in Bollywood.

Ankur, who will be seen playing Taapsee Pannu’s brother in the film Thappad, explains how the film is driven by an event that occurs in the lead couple's marriage which changes the course of their life. While talking about his character, Ankur Rathee saisd, "The way a brother responds when something like this happens to his sister is the crux of my character. Sibling love is very powerful, but it can take unexpected forms when colliding with the Indian family structure and gender norms. Playing this role made me realise a lot of gender stereotypes I propagate in my own life. It also made me question what role sacrifice plays in love and marriage."

Thappad is Ankur’s immediate release after The Tashkent Files, which was declared the sleeper hit of 2019. He played the role of a political figure, sharing substantial screen time with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

In 2020, Ankur Rathee will be seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please as well as other upcoming series for various OTT platforms. Ankur Rathee also recently walked the ramp along with Sara Ali Khan for ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

About Thappad

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad features Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak, Ram Kapoor, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Naila Grewal, and Ankur Rathee in pivotal roles. Taapsee Pannu will be seen essaying the role of Amrita aka Amu in the movie, which is reportedly a family drama. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020.

