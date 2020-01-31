'Thappad' & 'Kabir Singh' Both Come From The Same Stable, Fans Infer, "only Money Matters"

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, Thappad. The trailer of this film was released on January 30, 2020. In the trailer, we can see Taapsee in the role of a perfect wife. It starts with Taapsee taking care of her in-laws and the entire family, but the viewer can soon see all the injustices towards her after she gets slapped at a party in front of all his business associates. She decides to divorce her husband. After the trailer release, the fans started to react by comparing Thappad and Kabir Singh as both the movies came from the same producer. Fans have reacted by saying that for the producers, only the money matters. Take a look at the reactions here.

Here is what fans had to say about the film:

T series (* produces Kabir Singh)- marenge bhi hum

T series (* produces Thappad)- Bachayenge bhi hum

Kabir Singh - By T series

Thappad - By T series moral: hum ** hai !!

Kabir Singh producers:- T series

Thappad producer:- T series

Ab hasso

Mujhe toh yeh thappad wala scene hi bematlab ka laga. I think that scene is purely for publicity and to give some zabardasti wala meaning. Times are gone for such one sided view. Hoping that this movie will not turn out purely against men in order to mint money. Show the real issue between husband n wife.

One fan also wrote:

T-Series: Kabir Singh

T-Series: Thappad

T-Series: only money matters

(Image courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram)

