'Thappad' Box Office Collection Day 8: Taapsee Pannu's Film Experiences A Slow Weekend

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad has created a lot of buzz with its intriguing storyline about how a woman's life changes after she gets slapped by her husband. The film has been garnering much love from the audience and critics alike. However, the Box Office collection for Thappad has reportedly been underwhelming.

Thappad Box Office collection day 8

Taapsee Pannu's movie opened to good numbers on its first day, but then, as per reports, it slowed down as days passed. As per Box Office reports, Thappad minted Rs 90 lakhs on the first day and then managed to earn Rs 21.15 crore in its first week.

Reportedly, Thappad bagged around ₹2 crores on the seventh day of its release. As per Taran Adarsh's update, the movie has collected Rs 22.7 crores. Many reports say that Thappad Box Office collection is very slow over the weekend. But there are speculations that the film might see an upsurge in the numbers over tonight and Sunday. The Anubhav Sinha directorial has also failed to beat of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Box Office Collection which reportedly made Rs 26.23 crore within its first week.

#Thappad is below the mark in Week 1... Finds patronage in #Delhi, #NCR, but is underwhelming in most circuits... Needs miraculous strength in Weekend 2... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr, Mon 2.26 cr, Tue 2.21 cr, Wed 2.01 cr, Thu 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 22.79 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2020

#ThappadReview a rare gem that hits you hard and makes you think. So complex in its simplicity. Thanks @anubhavsinha @taapsee — N (@nuveirahasan) March 1, 2020

#ThappadReview: #THAPPAD is an IMPORTANT and POWERFUL film.

Embellished with Superb Dialogues and excellent performances. Yes you'll ask- 'Ek Thappad se itna fark kaise pad sakta?' and that's where you realise how we've normalised this THAPPAD.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐🌟 (3.5 Stars) pic.twitter.com/zB8j26g5Hu — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) February 28, 2020

Still thinking about #Thappad , The most impactful movie I've watched in recent times for sure. @taapsee lived Amrita to such perfection that you can't do anything but think about her even after the movie is over. #ThappadReview — S.A.U.R.A.B.H 👻 (@Saurabhhh_) March 1, 2020

#Thappad is disturbing, insightful and deeply moving. @anubhavsinha & @taapsee tell a story that isn’t about one man and one woman. It’s indicts all of us and that is this film’s power. Will post a more detailed review end week! — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) February 24, 2020

