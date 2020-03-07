The Debate
'Thappad' Box Office Collection Day 8: Taapsee Pannu's Film Experiences A Slow Weekend

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' hit the screens on February 28. Take a look at the 'Thappad' Box Office Collection day 8 updates and know how much the movie has made.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Thappad Box Office Collection

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad has created a lot of buzz with its intriguing storyline about how a woman's life changes after she gets slapped by her husband. The film has been garnering much love from the audience and critics alike. However, the Box Office collection for Thappad has reportedly been underwhelming. 

Thappad Box Office collection day 8

Taapsee Pannu's movie opened to good numbers on its first day, but then, as per reports, it slowed down as days passed. As per Box Office reports, Thappad minted Rs 90 lakhs on the first day and then managed to earn Rs 21.15 crore in its first week.

Reportedly, Thappad bagged around ₹2 crores on the seventh day of its release. As per Taran Adarsh's update, the movie has collected Rs 22.7 crores. Many reports say that Thappad Box Office collection is very slow over the weekend. But there are speculations that the film might see an upsurge in the numbers over tonight and Sunday. The Anubhav Sinha directorial has also failed to beat of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Box Office Collection which reportedly made Rs 26.23 crore within its first week. 

Also Read | Women's Day 2020: 'Thappad' to 'English Vinglish'; women-oriented movies in Bollywood

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3' director Ahmed Khan not convinced with plot of 'Thappad'; Taapsee Pannu reacts

Check out the reviews for Thappad

Also Read | 'Thappad' box office collection week 1: Taapsee Pannu's film gets underwhelming response

Also Read | Thappad Writer Mrunmayee Explains Why 'one Slap' Was Enough To Create Conflict In The Film

 

 

First Published:

