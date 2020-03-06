'Baaghi 3' director Ahmed Khan not convinced with plot of 'Thappad'; Taapsee Pannu reacts

Though the box office response might not have been up to the mark, Thappad has earned rave reviews. Not just the plot and the direction of Anubhav Sinha, lead actor Taapsee Pannu and the other cast members’ performances too have been lauded. While many celebrities praised the film on Twitter, Ahmed Khan was not too convinced with the plot of the movie that revolved around a woman seeking divorce over a slap from her husband.

In a recent interview with a tabloid, Ahmed said that he found the plot of Thappad ‘strange.’ The Baaghi 3 director asked if a woman should leave her husband forever over just a slap. He added that the woman too should slap the man twice in case she faces any issue. Giving an example, Ahmed said that if he slaps his wife, she too can slap him back and end it. And it was the same if they didn’t want to live with each other, they should say it to each other. The choreographer -turned-filmmaker also questioned how a slap was determining if a couple should stay together or not. He, however, concluded that one was free to have a different viewpoint and a way to look at things.

Taapsee reacts

Taapsee Pannu was also asked about the comments made by Ahmed Khan by the tabloid. The actor stated that she did not feel the need to comment on it, stating that he made films on what he believes in and that was the same for them too. The Pink star added that he can continue making films on topics he’s comfortable in and they would also do the same.

She added that it was the audience who gave the ‘final verdict’. The actor also shared that relationships involving love and respect have been seen, but that the kind of relationships the director is talking about, could also be true.

Thappad earned Rs 22.79 crore in the opening week. Baaghi 3, meanwhile, hit the theatres on Friday. The movie is poised for an opening in the range of Rs 20 crore.

