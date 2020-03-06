Post Divorce & 'Thappad', Dia Mirza Says People Look At Her With Awe & Admiration

Dia Mirza is a critically acclaimed actor known for her films like Lage Raho Munnabhai, Sanju, and others. She parted ways with her husband, Sahil Sangha, after five years of marriage. Recently she opened up about her separation from her former husband.

Dia Mirza opens up on her separation from Sahil Sangha

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Mirza stated that it amuses her that people are moving in circles. Even educated and progressive people feel a sense of sadness after hearing about her separation from Sangha.

They respond with empathy as well, so the gaze is not necessarily critical. It is empathetic and sometimes it is even pitiful. Mirza stated that sometimes it is a gaze of awe and admiration. Mirza then stated that she gets so many messages from women who are going through similar circumstances.

They ask her about her strength and how does she manage to smile. They even ask her about how she manages to get up and go to work. Dia Mirza stated that she does not have any answers for them. She finds a way and hopes that these women to find theirs.

Talking about her relationship with Shanga, she stated that they are still friends. She further stated that they will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. She further stated that while their journeys have lead them down different paths, they will always be grateful towards each other for the bond they have created.

