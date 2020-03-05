Inspired By 'Thappad', Rajasthan Police Share Helpline Number To Report Domestic Violence

Taapsee Pannu's latest film, Thappad, recently released in theatres across India on February 28, 2020. The film has received wide acclaim by fans and critics alike for its hard-hitting story and its highly relevant themes. The film deals with domestic violence and tells the story of a woman who fights against her husband after he slaps her. Thappad seems to have truly resonated with Rajasthan's Police department, who had shared a helpline for people to report cases of domestic.

Rajasthan Police spreads awareness about domestic violence

The post claims that domestic violence is a crime and shared a women's helpline number in the post, requesting women suffering from domestic violence to seek help.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad tells the story of Amrita (Taapsee Pannu), who decides to fight back against her husband, Vikram (Pavail Gulati), after he slaps her. According to critics, the film hits all the right notes and does a wonderful job at portraying the trauma caused by domestic violence. Several fans have also praised the film on social media and the movie has already amassed around ₹29.55 crores at the box office.

Alongside Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati, Thappad also stars Dia Mirza, Maya Sarao, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah and Tanvi Azmi in prominent roles. Thappad is produced by Benaras Media Works and T-Series. The film was co-written by director Anubhav Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo.

