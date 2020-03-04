Thappad Writer Mrunmayee Explains Why 'one Slap' Was Enough To Create Conflict In The Film

Thappad featuring Taapsee Pannu is doing well at the box office and is having a steady run. The trailer of the film caused a huge wave making fans anticipate the release of the film even more. The story of the film is about a woman who files for divorce from her husband after he slaps her in front of others. Despite mixed reviews, the film is, in fact, doing well and is on the rise despite its mediocre opening.

Thappad writer Mrunmayee explains why 'one slap' was enough to create conflict

Also Read | Women Centric Books: Liked ‘Thappad’? A List Of Books That Would Empower You Further

The writer of the film recently opened up about the film in an interview with an entertainment portal. She also spoke about the slap being more symbolic rather than just a physical assault. Mrunmayee Lagoo has debuted with this film in terms of writing and was praised for the gripping subject. The writer was also assisted by Anubhav Sinha, the director of the film, in this process of scripting.

Also Read | 'Thappad': Meera Chopra Reacts After She's Told 'you Liked As You Follow Their Ideology'

Talking about the one slap scene, Mrunmayee said in the interview that she thinks it was important to address the beginning. She mentioned that in the case of a man’s bad temper being portrayed, the whole narrative of the film would need to be changed. Mrunmayee added that many women go through such things and all of them have a starting point, therefore everyone needs to identify this specific starting point. She also added that director Anubhav Sinha assured her that the message of one slap is not just okay, it is a strong one and people will be able to resonate with it.

Also Read | 'Thappad' Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Expected To See An Increase

Mrunmayee also claimed that the film acts as a reassurance to those who are still in such situations. The writer also added that the slap was intended to act as a catalyst and a metaphor for something bigger. Mrunmayee mentioned that many people from her own crew had doubts with the reason for the conflict being just one slap. However, she added that after the completion of the film, people found that one slap to be enough of a reason for a conflict. Mrunmayee also said that her dad and husband too felt the same way.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' Gets Love From Vicky Kaushal, Actor Urges Fans To Watch The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.