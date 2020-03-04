'Thappad' Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Continues Stable Run

Taapsee Pannu starrer film Thappad released on February 28, 2020, and was received with an uproar of praise by critics and audience alike. The film speaks about domestic abuse and also gives a detailed insight into the patriarchal ways of society. Though Thappad opened with significantly low numbers, it managed to pull the audience to the silver screen as the weekend progressed. Check out the box office for Thappad below -

Also read: 'Thappad' Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Expected To See An Increase

Thappad box office collections

Thappad is evidently enjoying a stable run at the box office as it has earned ₹19.13 crores ever since its release in Inda. The film opened on a sombre note by earning ₹3.07 crores but the positive word of mouth surrounding the film helped bring in increasing footfalls through the weekends. during the weekend, Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad managed to collect ₹14.66 crores.

#Thappad stays at Day 4 levels on Day 5... Needs to maintain the trend on Day 6 and 7 *and* most importantly, stay steady at multiplexes when #Baaghi3 arrives... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr, Mon 2.26 cr, Tue 2.21 cr. Total: ₹ 19.13 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2020

Also read: Thappad writer Mrunmayee explains why 'one slap' was enough to create conflict in the film

Though on first look, Thappad's collections look nearing to average, i is important to take various factors into consideration. The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹30 crores with ₹23 crores spent in production and ₹7 crores in promotions. The film is not expected to go past the ₹30 crores number as Baaghi 3 will be making a splash at the box office.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' gets love from Vicky Kaushal, actor urges fans to watch the film

#Thappad has decent weekend... #Delhi, #NCR, #Mumbai contribute, compensate for the non-performance beyond metros... Healthy growth on Day 3 is a plus... Important to put up respectable numbers on weekdays... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr. Total: ₹ 14.66 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2020

Also read: 'Thappad': Meera Chopra reacts after she's told 'you liked as you follow their ideology'

Also read: Women centric books: Liked ‘Thappad’? A list of books that would empower you further

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.