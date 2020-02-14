Tamilrockers & Movierulz Leak Horror Film 'Fantasy Island' Before Its V-Day Release

Tamilrockers & Movierulz have once again shocked the netizens by reportedly leaking Hollywood's much-anticipated horror-thriller movie, Fantasy Island. Touted to one of the biggest releases of February 2020, Fantasy Island movie leak has come as a real blow to the makers. Read all about it below-

Fantasy Island leaked online by Tamilrockers

Image Credit: Jeff Wadlow Instagram

The makers and creators of the movie might have to suffer some immense damages, financially, as people might prefer to watch it online for free rather than going to theatres and buying a ticket for it. The box office collection of the film might also take a hit because of this. Tamilrockers is a piracy website which is known for distributing copyrighted material illegally on the Internet. Tamilrockers website lets the user download numerous HD and dubbed movies online. It allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent tools.

Know more about Fantasy Island

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, the film is based on a horror TV series under the same title. Fantasy Island has an interesting ensemble of versatile actors like Lucy Hale, Michael Pena, and Maggie Q amongst others. The Jeff Wadlow movie will hit the theatres on the occasion of Valentin's Day across the globe. As the name suggests, Fantasy Island is a story about fantasies and how individuals can go to any extent to turn them into reality.

From the trailer of Fantasy Island what one could understand is that the story revolves around the lives of few individuals who visit a luxurious tropical resort. To their surprise, an individual called Mr Roarke somehow manages to make their wishes come true. But to their dismay due to the occurrence of certain unexpected events, their fantasies eventually turn into horrific events. Furthermore, it also tells us how the guests try to escape the island.

According to a media portal’s report, Tamilrockers have received several court orders over the years due to their frequent movie leaks. The site has also been restricted by the Madras High Court in this case. But Tamilrockers has somehow always managed to use proxy websites to continue their ongoing saga of notorious movie leaks.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

