'Thappad': Meera Chopra reacts after she's told 'you liked as you follow their ideology'

Thappad has been receiving rave reviews even before its release and the praises have continued since the movie hit the theatres. Apart from the movie showing good growth at the box office over the weekend, aided by its positive word of mouth, several celebrities have also come out in its support. One such star who was left completely mesmerised by the film was Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra.

However, the Section 375 star was not pleased when a netizen wrote she liked the movie as she followed the same ‘ideology’ as the film’s team.

The actor had written how she loved Thappad and how she was surprised to find that her male friend loved it even more. She termed that as the success of the film while congratulating the lead actor Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha.

Saw #Thappad i loved it and the most surprising thing was the guy friend who went with me loved it even more, and thats where its success lies! @anubhavsinha @taapsee @TSeries a big congrats — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) March 1, 2020

A netizen, however, wrote that her liking the film was on ‘expected’ lines because she had the ‘same ideology’ as the ‘both.’ He perhaps referred to Taapsee-Anubhav Sinha’s often anti-establishment stance, and how #BoycottThappad had also trended for the director’s anti-Citizenship Amendment Act stance and them participating in a protest against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Meera, however, hit back at the troll, telling him to first watch the film before making such statements.

Go watch it first then comment https://t.co/GyzAYQsNV6 — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) March 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Thappad, also starring Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra and Tanvi Azmi, collected over Rs 14 crore in the weekend. The movie showed a 100 per cent jump in collections from Friday to Sunday. As per trade analysts, the film needs to hold its ground during the weekdays for it to be a success.

