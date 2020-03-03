The Debate
The Debate
'Thappad': Meera Chopra Reacts After She's Told 'you Liked As You Follow Their Ideology'

Bollywood News

As 'Thappad' hit the theatres, Meera Chopra was also impressed. She, however, was not pleased after she was told her praise was for having the 'same ideology.'

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Thappad': Meera Chopra reacts after she's told 'you liked as you follow their ideology'

Thappad has been receiving rave reviews even before its release and the praises have continued since the movie hit the theatres. Apart from the movie showing good growth at the box office over the weekend, aided by its positive word of mouth, several celebrities have also come out in its support. One such star who was left completely mesmerised by the film was Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra. 

READ: Women Centric Books: Liked ‘Thappad’? A List Of Books That Would Empower You Further

However, the Section 375 star was not pleased when a netizen wrote she liked the movie as she followed the same ‘ideology’ as the film’s team. 

The actor had written how she loved Thappad and how she was surprised to find that her male friend loved it even more. She termed that as the success of the film while congratulating the lead actor Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha. 

READ:Taapsee Pannu's Candid, BTS Photos While Shooting For 'Thappad' Are Just Beautiful

 A netizen, however, wrote that her liking the film was on ‘expected’ lines because she had the ‘same ideology’ as the ‘both.’ He perhaps referred to Taapsee-Anubhav Sinha’s often anti-establishment stance, and how #BoycottThappad had also trended for the director’s anti-Citizenship Amendment Act stance and them participating in a protest against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University. 

Meera, however, hit back at the troll, telling him to first watch the film before making such statements.  

Here’s the tweet 

READ:Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad' Packs Good Weekend At Box Office, Numbers Here

Meanwhile, Thappad, also starring Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra and Tanvi Azmi, collected over Rs 14 crore in the weekend. The movie showed a 100 per cent jump in collections from Friday to Sunday.  As per trade analysts, the film needs to hold its ground during the weekdays for it to be a success. 

READ:'Keep Your Heart Open For Love': Dia Mirza's Heartfelt Thank You Note To 'Thappad' Fans

 

 



First Published:
