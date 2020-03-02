The Debate
Women Centric Books: Liked ‘Thappad’? A List Of Books That Would Empower You Further

The movie 'Thappad' has been one of the inspiring movies. In light of the movie, here is a list of books that are women centric. Read more to know.

The recently-released Thappad has created a buzz among the audience. The film released on February 28, 2020, and stars Taapsee Pannu who plays role of Amrita. The movie is based on Amrita's married life and the problems she faces during her marriage. The movie received positive reviews and is more women-centric. In light of the positive feedback received by the movie, how about also indulging in some books that are women-centric? Take a look at some women-centric books.

ALSO READ | 'Keep Your Heart Open For Love': Dia Mirza's Heartfelt Thank You Note To 'Thappad' Fans

Women-centric books

Mr. President, How Long Must We Wait? by Tina Cassidy

The book is about Alice Paul's dedication to women's equality. It is one of the inspiring books of all time. However, the novel received mixed reviews. This is one of those books every woman should read.

ALSO READ | TamilRockers, Movierulz Leak 'Thappad' Full Movie Online For Download

Know My Name: A Memoir by Chanel Miller

The book is about a rape case. Fans said that the book has a lot of important things that Chanel Miller has covered. They also appreciated the author's writing and said that every woman should read the book. 

ALSO READ | 'Thappad': Taapsee Pannu Shares Message By 'little One' As Film Makes Decent Opening At BO

Bad Feminists by Roxane Gay

The book was the New York Times bestseller. Bad Feminist explores being a feminist who thinks that loving things could seem at odds with feminist ideology. The book contains a wide variety of topics, both cultural and personal.

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Pokes Fun At Man Who Questions 'Thappad' Logic; Justifies 'Kabir Singh' Plot

Still Not Over You by Aarthi V Raman

The book is based on a tragic event that occurs in a couple's relationship. After the event, the woman believes that she does not deserve to be happy. The book received positive reviews.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A Daughter’s Courage

The book is based on how things used to be for women and how they are now. It also shows the struggles the women go through. The book has received positive reviews.  

 

