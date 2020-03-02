Women Centric Books: Liked ‘Thappad’? A List Of Books That Would Empower You Further

The recently-released Thappad has created a buzz among the audience. The film released on February 28, 2020, and stars Taapsee Pannu who plays role of Amrita. The movie is based on Amrita's married life and the problems she faces during her marriage. The movie received positive reviews and is more women-centric. In light of the positive feedback received by the movie, how about also indulging in some books that are women-centric? Take a look at some women-centric books.

Women-centric books

Mr. President, How Long Must We Wait? by Tina Cassidy

The book is about Alice Paul's dedication to women's equality. It is one of the inspiring books of all time. However, the novel received mixed reviews. This is one of those books every woman should read.

Know My Name: A Memoir by Chanel Miller

The book is about a rape case. Fans said that the book has a lot of important things that Chanel Miller has covered. They also appreciated the author's writing and said that every woman should read the book.

Book 6 of the year and 3 of the #readingwomenchallenge (prompt 24): Know My Name” by Chanel Miller. This book is HEAVY, but the topic is so important. Thankful that Miller was able to use her beautiful writing to share her story with us all. pic.twitter.com/kd5DRTFzBr — Kristyna B. Frantz (@kristynabfrantz) February 3, 2020

Bad Feminists by Roxane Gay

The book was the New York Times bestseller. Bad Feminist explores being a feminist who thinks that loving things could seem at odds with feminist ideology. The book contains a wide variety of topics, both cultural and personal.

A prisoner has requested a copy of @rgay's "Bad Feminist". Her prison allows only paperback books in good condition (absolutely no writing, underlining, highlighting, or water damage). If anyone wishes to donate a copy, please DM us and we'll get back to you with more details. pic.twitter.com/H0sv9LL90N — DC Books to Prisons (@B2Pdc) August 28, 2019

Still Not Over You by Aarthi V Raman

The book is based on a tragic event that occurs in a couple's relationship. After the event, the woman believes that she does not deserve to be happy. The book received positive reviews.

A Daughter’s Courage

The book is based on how things used to be for women and how they are now. It also shows the struggles the women go through. The book has received positive reviews.