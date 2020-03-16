'Thappad': When Vidya Balan gave Pavail Gulati 'goosebumps' with hate-love review on call

The one at the receiving end of the Thappad, Taapsee Pannu, is being hailed for her act in the critically acclaimed film. However, the person responsible for the Thappad, Pavail Gulati, has been away from the limelight perhaps because he’s a newcomer, but his performance has not gone unnoticed. One can say that when Vidya Balan was left in a contrasting situation after seeing his act.

Pavail recently opened up on the response that the Anubhav Sinha directorial received, in an interview with a tabloid. The actor shared how Vidya called him after seeing the movie and he got ‘goosebumps’ during the conversation. The National Award-winner told Pavail how she hated him, and also hated herself for liking him in the end.

The movie traces the story of the couple after the husband slaps the wife once in a fit of rage, after which the latter seeks divorce.

Opening up on his character Vikram, Pavail said it was a ‘layered character.’ He added that Sinha wanted his character to come across as ‘nice’ so that audiences could relate to him. The director was keen that on one hand, people should hate him, but also sympathise with him, on the other hand. The Made in Heaven star added that the response to the film has been ‘overwhelming.’ Pavail added that the movie has opened doors for him, with numerous scripts being offered to him, something he claimed had never happened before.

Pavail also stated that he had no qualms about Taapsee being the ‘face of the film.’ He shared that she came with the ‘stardom’, and the film was not about who had the ‘bigger part.’ The actor stated that people connected to the story for having the right balance and not being ‘anti-men.’

Thappad also stars Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra. The film enjoyed a good second weekend at the box office, helping it cross the Rs 30-crore mark. The movie has been given enormous praise by celebrities and netizens.

