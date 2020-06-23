Are JoJo And Jordan Still Together After 4 Years Of 'The Bachelorette' Season 12?

The Bachelor fans will get to witness Ben Higgins breaking JoJo Fletcher’s heart on The Greatest Seasons — Ever, yet again. However, the real estate agent scored her own season of The Bachelorette soon after. She even found true love when she got engaged to Jordan Rodgers, the sports commentator in 2016 on The Bachelorette. Read on to find, ‘Are JoJo and Jordan still together?’

Are JoJo and Jordan still together?

The Bachelorette couple JoJo and Jordan are still together. This has been confirmed by JoJo’s most recent post on her Instagram handle. The 29-year-old posted a picture of the couple with a big engagement ring on her finger. The couple has been together since 2016 and got re-engaged in August 2019.

This was revealed when JoJo Fletcher took to her Instagram to reveal the news. With the ongoing reruns of greatest seasons of The Bachelor, JoJo Fletcher posted a picture on her Instagram account and wrote in the caption, how she felt about getting dumped on National Television by Ben Higgins, who is also engaged now. She wrote that it wasn't so bad, as she was able to have her own season of The Bachelorette where she met her fiance.

JoJo and Jordan’s wedding date

JoJo Fletcher and her 31-year fiancé, Jordan Rodgers aren’t married yet. JoJo and Jordan’s wedding date was supposed to be June 13, 2020. But, their wedding plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview given to a media portal, Fletcher revealed that now she is hoping to get married in early 2021.

Fletcher posted a picture on her Instagram account of the couple on June 13, 2020, and wrote in the caption that they had been planning their dream wedding for 11 months, but they decided to make the difficult decision of postponing their wedding day. The couple is very active on their Instagram accounts.

Fletcher has over 2 million followers on her account while Rodgers has 1 million followers. They often post pictures while hanging out with each other.

The Bachelorette

Season 12 of The Bachelorette featured JoJo Fletcher, a real estate developer from Dallas Texas. She was also the former runner up of The Bachelor. Filming of the season commenced in May 2016. The destinations included Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, Uruguay, Thailand and Argentina. Jordan Rodgers was the winner of the season while Robert “Robby” Hayes, the former competitive swimmer was the runner up.

