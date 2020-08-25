Did You Know 83 Cast Almost Lived At Kapil Dev's Home At One Point During Movie's Prep?

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 directed by Kabir Khan has created tremendous buzz among the audiences. The plot for the film has been inspired by the victory of the 1983 World Cup by the Indian cricket team. In a conversation with Neha Dhupia, director Kabir Khan revealed that he and Ranveer Singh almost lived at Kapil Dev’s home during the shooting of the film.

The cast of 83 stayed at Kapil Dev's home during movie preparations

An IGTV video was uploaded by actor Neha Dhupia in which she can be seen talking to a bunch of celebrities for her show 'No Filter Neha'. As the video played along, Neha spoke to Kapil Dev and had a short interaction with the cricket legend. Shortly after that, Kabir Khan too was seen in the video. As the video played along, Neha asked Kabir Khan if he and Ranveer lived at Kapil Dev’s home during the shooting of the film. To this, Kabir Khan responded that they indeed stayed at Kapil Dev’s place during the shooting of the film for a short time. The director revealed that they simply packed their bags and headed to stay at the house of the cricket legend.

The entire team of 83 has been preparing relentlessly for the film over a span of time. From shooting in amazing locations to training with actual players from the 1983 squad, the 83 cast has been preparing well, according to several news portals and the social media handles of the actors. The actors and the team of the film were quite excited for the release of the film on April 10, however, due to the pandemic, a nationwide lockdown forced the filmmakers to push their release date forward. However, the film has maintained its buzz and fans eagerly wait for the release of the film. The movie 83 will feature a huge star cast including the likes of Ranveer Singh, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.

