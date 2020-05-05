When Aishwarya Rai REJECTED Four Movies Starring Rajinikanth In A Row

Megastar Rajinikanth is one of the most influential actors of the film fraternity. Over the career span of five decades, he has gained a humungous fan following all across the country. Rajinikanth’s fans eagerly wait for his movies to release on the silver screen. He is one of the most sought-after actors in the film industry. However, as per reports, Bollywood diva Aishwariya Rai Bachchan rejected his film offers four times in a row.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. She has also worked in the South film industry and has a huge fan following down South. According to media reports, the diva rejected four offers of Thalaiva. The reports suggest that Aishwarya Rai was approached for Pandayappa, Baba, Chandramukhi and Sivaji.

In a previous media interview, superstar Rajinikanth expressed that he wanted Aishwarya Rai to essay the role of Jyotika in the movie Chandramukhi. The reports added that Rajinikanth wasn’t sure if the female lead would do justice to the role. After refusing four movies of Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai finally collaborated with him for the movie Enthiran. The movie was later dubbed in Hindi and released under the title Robot.

What is next in store for Aishwarya Rai?

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen on the silver screen in Atul Manjrekar directed Fanney Khan. The movie was jointly bankrolled under the banners of T-Series Films, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. The plot of Aishwarya Rai’s Fanney Khan revolved around the life of a young and aspiring teenage girl who wants to become a famous singer. Her father kidnaps a popular soloist to make way for his daughter to become a star.

Aishwarya Rai will be next seen in a Tamil-language historical drama movie Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is helmed by Mani Ratnam and jointly bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. The movie is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s fictional novel of the same name. The movie will reportedly be made in two parts.

