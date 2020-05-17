'The Family Man' makers clarify their stand on budget cuts, says 'we have NOT been asked'

Amid the recent coronavirus pandemic which has created a sense of fear in people, the world is also facing an economic crisis. Many top companies have fired employees as they could no longer bear the cost. In a recent development amid all this, Amazon Prime Video has now gone ahead with its decision to cut down the budgets for some high-profile shows like Mirzapur, The Family Man, and Made In Heaven. The makers of The Family Man have clarified their stand on the development and mentioned that "the topic of budget cuts is not even relevant" in their case.

As per reports, according to film critic Rajeev Masand, creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have agreed to take a salary cut as per a newly revised budget, which could mean a smaller profit for them. However, Raj and DK have responded to the report and said they have not been asked to make any budget cuts. The duo shared a post on their Twitter handle and clarified their stand on the same. They mentioned that they have been receiving several calls asking about the news whether they are facing budget cuts on The FamilyMan. They wrote that they have not been asked to cut budgets on either this show or any of our upcoming shows. In fact, the makers have finished shooting for the second installment of The Family Man, so the topic of budget cuts is not even relevant.

The official account also further added that the duo is furiously editing through lockdown to get out season 2 as soon as they can.

The second season of Mirzapur was already shot before lockdown. However, the team of Mirzapur will be now taking a pay cut and a smaller profit. Made In Heaven creators, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti will also bear the brunt of this economic crisis. However, the second season of the show is yet to be shot. The makers of Made In Heaven do not wish to compromise on the quality of the show. Hence, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti will reportedly be reducing the number of episodes in the new season instead.

