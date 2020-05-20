'The Family Man' Director Raj Talks About Release Of Season 2 Of Manoj Bajpayee Starrer

The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee was well-received by the audience. With its interesting plot and promising cast, the show created a major buzz when it was announced that The Family Man’s second season will release in 2020. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, director of The Family Man, Raj Nidimoru talked about the release of the second season of The Family Man.

Raj Nidimoru said that the makers had a release strategy planned for this year. He added that it takes four months to complete the processes like sound, music creating, and VFX work. The show must be readied for airing in various countries and this involves the addition of subtitles added Raj Nidimoru. Furthermore, he mentioned that the makers will have to see how many studios will be available for the post-production process during the fourth phase of the national lockdown as it promises certain relaxations. Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man’s second season will mark the digital debut of the Southern superstar Samantha Akkineni.

Reportedly, due to the COVID-19 crisis, Amazon Prime Video has now gone ahead with its decision to cut down the budgets for some high-profile shows like Mirzapur, The Family Man, and Made In Heaven. The makers of The Family Man have clarified their stand on the development and mentioned that 'the topic of budget cuts is not even relevant' in their case. As per reports, according to film critic Rajeev Masand, creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have agreed to take a salary cut as per a newly revised budget, which could mean a smaller profit for them. However, Raj and DK have responded to the report and said they have not been asked to make any budget cuts.

The duo shared a post on their Twitter handle and clarified their stand on the same. They mentioned that they have been receiving several calls asking about the news whether they are facing budget cuts on The Family Man. They wrote that they have not been asked to cut budgets on either this show or any of the upcoming shows.

We've been getting calls about news that we are facing budget cuts on #TheFamilyMan. We have NOT been asked to cut budgets on either this show or any of our upcoming shows. In fact we have finished shoot on TFM, so the topic of budget cuts is not even relevant. — Raj & DK (@rajndk) May 16, 2020

