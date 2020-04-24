'The Family Man' Ending Explained: Does Delhi Survive Mission Zulfiqar? (Spoiler Alert!)

The Family Man has been one of the most spoken about web series which released in the year 2019. The ending of the series left a lot of fans hungry for more as it left room for a lot of imagination. One of the widely discussed questions about the series is the survival of Delhi city as a huge gas leak is executed by a terrorist group. Some fans believe that the city will survive due to a technical glitch.

The Family Man ending explained (spoiler alert)

The Family Man series has a huge audience spread out across the world and it is evident in the curiosity being showcased on various social media platforms. At the end of the series, the viewers are shown that Moosa and Sajidh’s plan to have a gas leak in Delhi is executed and the damage is in progress. The two terrorists get involved in an accident followed by a lot of stabbing which results in mastermind Mossa’s death while Sajidh escapes with hopes of Mission Zulfiqar succeeding with significant impact. While Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) and Talpade (Sharib Hashmi) rejoice over the death of wanted Jihaadi Moosa, Milind and Zoya have been struggling to keep themselves alive while making an effort to inform Srikant about the tragedy on their way. Srikant, however, misses the calls that are made by Milind, almost confirming that Milind and Zoya do not survive the bloodbath. In a parallel plotline, Jonali now has proof against Srikant, who killed her lover with a misleading piece of information. On the other hand, lead character Srikant’s family life also seems to be falling apart as the viewers are kept in the dark about what happened between his wife Suchitra and her colleague Arvind in Lonavala.

With so many unanswered questions, fans have been predicting versions of their own and hoping for a solid storyline to be presented in season 2. Most viewers believe that the gas tragedy fails as Vaibhav Therani had mentioned that the chambers are connected and any suspicious activity in one of the three chambers would lead to deactivation of the process. Since the end sequence features a pressure blast in one of the chambers, fans are confident that Delhi is saved from a huge disaster.

Directors on what to expect from The Family Man Season 2

The much-loved director duo Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru recently spoke to a leading daily about what people can expect from the second season of The Family Man. They said that they have been brainstorming on how to go about with the story. They said that the premise will mostly be about Srikant’s life after Mission Zulfiqar. The Family Man season 2 will also explore deeper in his relationship with his wife Suchitra as a budding extramarital affair can be seen in the first season.

