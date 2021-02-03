'The Girl On The Train' Trailer Leaves Fans Curious To Unfold Parineeti Aka Mira's Mystery

The Girl on The Train casts Parineeti Chopra in the lead role as Mira Kapoor. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, it is an upcoming Hindi-language mystery thriller movie. The Netflix original film is based on British author Paula Hawkin’s novel of the same name, published in 2015. The Girl on the Train trailer has been shared by the makers and viewers have expressed their thoughts on it.

The Girl on the Train trailer fan reactions

Netflix has released The Girl on the Train trailer featuring Parineeti Chopra in the centre of a murder mystery. It has Mira Kapoor who is intrigued by the life of a girl that she sees every day on her way. One night the girl gets killed and Mira becomes the prime suspect. However, she cannot remember anything that took place that night and is not sure if she did the murder or not. As the police go on with their investigation, Mira tries to find the truth by herself. Check out The Girl on the Train trailer below.

As soon as The Girl on the Train trailer was released, people put out their opinion on it via social media platforms like Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Many praised Parineeti Chopra’s performance in the clip. Some expressed their dislike for adapting a book that already has a Hollywood version, featuring Emily Blunt in the lead. Take a look at the fans' reactions.

My @ParineetiChopra is back I can't move my eyes from trailer

The trailer look so amazing I really don't have any word .

And Pari ma'am you win our heart once again #TheGirlOnTheTrain #TGOTT

https://t.co/MuwjFMlxVg — Neha Bhimrao kedar (@neha_kedar) February 3, 2021

@ParineetiChopra. Wow. Seriously. Wow. You have no idea how happy it makes me see you do a role like Mira Kapoor. Finally, you’re getting the work you rightfully deserve. Super excited for #TheGirlOnTheTrain! — Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) February 3, 2021

Distributors should be HAPPY that #TheGirlOnTheTrain is releasing on OTT .. What a DUD pic.twitter.com/xDdwM41MX4 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 3, 2021

The Girl on the Train casts Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth, and others. The plot is described as showing a bright city, dull morning, and a curious girl on the train. When a voyeuristic divorcee fixates on the lives of a perfect couple from afar, she soon gets embroiled in a murder mystery that unfolds revealing truths about her own life. The film will arrive on Netflix on February 26, 2021.

