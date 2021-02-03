'The Girl On The Train' Trailer Out: Parineeti Set To Take Fans On Thrilling Train Ride

The much awaited trailer from Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari has released today. The Netflix original film, The Girl On the Train is a Ribhu Dasgupta directorial and created a buzz on social media ever since it was announced. Here are more details about the trailer of the upcoming film.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

The Girl on The Train trailer plot

The trailer opens with Parineeti Chopra giving details about her life and how she sees Aditi Rao’s character on her way every single day. Parineeti then introduces her character as Mira Kapoor and reveals that Aditi Rao’s character reminds her of her past and that “she is everything I lost”. The trailer then has a montage of scenes from the film that give a glimpse into the lives of the lead characters in the movie.

It seems that Mira Kapoor dreamt of having a happy family with her beloved, but unfortunately she lost him in a road accident. Mira Kapoor asks, “I don’t know whether this is jealousy, self-pity or desire,” that she feels towards the woman she sees everyday.

In the trailer, it is also revealed that Aditi Rao’s murder will take place and Parineeti’s character Mira will be the primary suspect. However, she would have a hard time remembering what exactly happened that night. Mira could not even remember if she actually did murder the woman or not as the trailer shows that she could be having amnesia.

The scenes and sequences in the trailer are gripping and maintain the suspense of the upcoming thriller. Moreover, the background music also promotes the suspense of the story. The question lingers if Mira Kapoor is being falsely framed or is she pretending to have amnesia to save herself from the crime. Throughout the trailer, popular actors like Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary have made several appearances. The two seem to play key roles in the movie and would give an impressive performance. Watch the trailer below.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

The official synopsis of the upcoming movie:

The journey has begun and there's no turning back. Are you in? A bright city, a dull morning and a curious girl on the train. When a voyeuristic divorcee fixates on the lives of a perfect couple from afar, she soon gets embroiled in a murder mystery that unfolds revealing truths about her own life.

The Girl on The Train cast includes Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. The movie is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The Girl On The Train will be available to stream on the platform from February 26, only on Netflix.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.