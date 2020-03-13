'The Immortal Ashwatthama' To Be Made With Same Dedication As Marvel Films; Says Director

We last saw Vicky Kaushal in the film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which received mixed reviews from its viewers. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship did not do well at the box office, but actor Vicky Kaushal has many more projects under his belt that will make you think about his next cinema. After delivering last year’s National Award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike, both Aditya Dhar and Vicky Kaushal are reuniting with another for an adrenaline-pumping thriller which is titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. In this film, we will be seeing Vicky Kaushal in the role of Ashwatthama. Recently the director of The Immortal Ashwatthama, Aditya Dhar, came out and spoke about the film. Here is what he had to say.

Read Also| Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama Will Be Shot In Foreign Locations?

The Immortal Ashwatthama will be a trilogy, reveals director Aditya Dhar.

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Aditya Dhar expressed that The Immortal Ashwatthama is in its pre-production stage and will be a trilogy. He then added that first, he is concentrating on getting the first part perfect and if it goes as planned only then second and the third parts will be made. He then expressed that the character of Ashwatthama is full of flaws and is very arrogant which makes him more human than other characters in Mahabharat.

Read Also| The Immortal Ashwatthama: Vicky Kaushal To Put On Extra Inches, Learn Jujutsu And Archery

Aditya Dhar also added that the team is no mood to compromise and want to take the work to the level of work which is put in by Marvel Studios globally. He also opened up about the character and mentioned that The Immortal Ashwatthama is based on the lesser-spoken tale of mythological character Ashwatthama who appeared in the epic Mahabharat. He also added that Vicky Kaushal will be seen in a different look in this The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Read Also| Vicky Kaushal To Weigh 115 Kgs For Next Trilogy, Immortal Ashwatthama, Reveals Aditya Dhar

Read Also| 'Never Thought A Lanky Guy Would Make It': Vicky Kaushal Recalls Struggle For Confidence

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.