'Never Thought A Lanky Guy Would Make It': Vicky Kaushal Recalls Struggle For Confidence

National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal opened up about his struggles on a chat show recently and shared that during his initial days he didn't think that a physically lanky guy like him would make it big in the Hindi film industry. He revealed that he had to struggle the most in building his confidence through working on his appearance which is the primary focus in show business. Before deciding to pursue acting as a career, Vicky Kaushal always thought that a skinny person does not stand a chance in the industry.

Read | Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif have a swell time at Isha Ambani's Holi party; videos here

The Uri actor revealed that his life has been wonderful after his shot to fame with successful films like Masaan, Lust Stories, Uri among others. He credited his parents for making sure that he is grounded in his values. He said that his parents have always made the difference between necessity and luxury extremely clear for him and his brother actor Sunny Kaushal.

Read | Vicky Kaushal's witty caption is a hit but fan asks him not be on 'TikTok'

The actor went on to recall the time he started to get inclined towards acting as a profession and said that while he had been studying engineering, he had never thought of becoming an actor. It had been during an industrial visit that he had realised what he didn't want from his life. He channelled his thoughts and interests further into acting and realised that it had been his calling to perform in front of the camera.

Read | Vicky Kaushal: "Offered to pay for movie roles if given a chance, asked for their budget"

What's next for Vicky Kaushal?

The actor was last seen in the Bhanu Pratap Singh directorial Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which released in theatres last month. The actor is currently filming for Meghna Gulzar's next film titled Sam based on the life of Indian Air Force Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The actor will also be seen in the Udham Singh biopic which is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020.

Read | Vicky Kaushal to weigh 115 kgs for next trilogy, Immortal Ashwatthama, reveals Aditya Dhar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.