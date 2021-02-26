'The Jungle Book' Hindi Cast Brought Together Some Of The Most Stellar Actors; See List

Directed by Jon Favreau, 2016's The Jungle Book Hindi went onto earn approximately USD 97 million across the world and continues to be a fan favourite to date. The film is based on the adventures of the orphan Mowgli in the jungles of India. Mowgli is raised by a pack of wolves, particularly the wolf Raksha. The movie which was remade based on Rudyard Kipling's Jungle Book brought together an unprecedented group of talented cast members.

The Jungle Book Hindi cast

Irrfan Khan as Baloo

Late actor Irrfan Khan who has been honoured with 19 awards in his career voiced the character of Baloo the jolly and beloved bear. In the movie, Baloo becomes Mowgli's best friend. Irrfan Khan had received the Padma Shri in 2011 and was awarded the Stardust Award for Performer of the Year (Male) in 2015 for his role in Guilty. In 2014, he received the Asian Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in LunchBox. Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020.

Om Puri as Bagheera

The Jungle Book cast consisted of another great actor, Om Puri, known for his roles in Hera Pheri, City of Joy, The Ghost and The Darkness, and The Hundred-Foot Journey. Om Puri voiced the character of Bagheera, who rescues Mowgli in the jungle and brings him to the pack of wolves. Bagheera's character is protective of Mowgli ever since he found the child in the jungle.

Om Puri has received many awards including Honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire for working in the British Film Industry, BAFTA Award Best Actor in a leading role for his work in East Is East and the Padma Shri in 1990. He passed away due to a cardiac arrest at his home in Mumbai at the age of 66. After his death, Puri was honoured at the 89th Academy Awards.

Priyanka Chopra as Kaa

The cast of Jungle Book Hindi also included Priyanka Chopra, who voiced the role of Kaa the snake for the movie. In the movie, Kaa's character hypnotises Mowgli and tries to eat him. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is well known for her roles in both Bollywood as well as Hollywood.

Nana Patekar as Shere Khan

Nana Patekar, who was awarded the Padma Shri award in 2013, was a part of The Jungle Book Hindi cast. In the film, Nana voiced Shere Khan, the renowned gruesome villain whose goal is to attack Mowgli. Nana Patekar has received several accolades for his roles over the years.

