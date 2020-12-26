If You Loved 'The Jungle Book', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Similar Movies To Watch

Jungle Book 2016 was a live-action remake of Disney's original 1867 animated film. It made a whopping $966.6 million at the international box office, making it one of the highest-grossing films of that year. The film was even dubbed in several regional languages, including Hindi. If you loved the movie, here are similar movies like The Jungle Book.

Movies like The Jungle Book

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs is an animated feature film based on the ancient story of Snow White. Jealous of Snow White’s beauty, the wicked queen orders the murder of her innocent stepdaughter, but later discovers that Snow White is still alive and hiding in a cottage with seven friendly little miners. Disguising herself as a hag, the queen brings a poisoned apple to Snow White, who falls into a death-like sleep that can be broken only by a kiss from the prince.

The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of Unicorn

The Adventures of Tintin is a 3D computer-animated action-adventure film based on Hergé's comic book series of the same name. The film was produced and directed by Steven Spielberg, co-produced by Peter Jackson and Kathleen Kennedy, written by Steven Moffat, Edgar Wright and Joe Cornish.

It stars Jamie Bell, Andy Serkis, Daniel Craig, Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, who portray their characters through voice acting. Inspired by three volumes of the Tintin series - The Crab with the Golden Claws (1941), The Secret of the Unicorn (1943) and Red Rackham's Treasure (1944) - its plot follows the reporter Tintin (Bell), his dog, Snowy, and their accomplice Captain Haddock (Serkis) as they search for the treasure of the Unicorn.

Beauty and The Beast

Beauty and the Beast is a musical romantic fantasy film directed by Bill Condon. It is co-produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Mandeville Films. It features an ensemble cast including Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the eponymous characters, with Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen, and Emma Thompson in supporting roles.

Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Wonderland is a dark fantasy adventure film directed by Tim Burton from a screenplay written by Linda Woolverton. The film stars Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Crispin Glover, Matt Lucas, and Mia Wasikowska, and features the voices of Alan Rickman, Stephen Fry, Michael Sheen, and Timothy Spall.

The film tells the story of Alice Kingsleigh, who is told that she can restore the White Queen to her throne, with the help of the Mad Hatter. In this situation, Alice fights against the Red Queen to protect the world.

The Legends of Tarzan

The Legends of Tarzan directed by David Yates and distributed by Warner Bros is an adventure film based on Edgar Rice Burroughs' fictional character. The film was written by Adam Cozad and Craig Brewer and stars Alexander Skarsgård as Tarzan, as well as Samuel L. Jackson, Margot Robbie, Djimon Hounsou, Jim Broadbent, and Christoph Waltz in supporting roles. Its story follows John Clayton (Tarzan), who after moving to London, is convinced by George Washington Williams to return to his former home in the jungles of Africa, to investigate claims of slavery.

