The Jungle Book Hindi Cast And Where To Watch The Hindi Version Online

Jungle Book 2016 was a brilliant live-action remake of Disney's original 1867 animated film. Jungle Book 2016 made a whopping $966.6 million at the international box office, making it one of the highest-grossing films of that year. The film was even dubbed in several regional languages, including Hindi. Here is a look at Jungle Book 2016's Hindi voice cast.

The Jungle Book Hindi cast

Jasleen Singh Chadda as Mowgli

While Neel Sethi was the live-action actor for Mowgli in the original English version, he was dubbed over by Jasleen Singh Chadda in the Hindi version fo the film. Jasleen Singh is one of the most popular child actors in the Bollywood film industry. The 10-year-old actor has featured in multiple Bollywood films like Dream Girl, Neerja, A Flying Jatt, and Secret Superstar.

Irrfan Khan as Baloo

Irrfan Khan was the voice actor for Baloo in the Hindi version of Jungle Book. Irrfan Khan was undoubtedly one of the most respected and beloved actors in Bollywood. He featured in several acclaimed films and was also a renowned figure in Hollywood. Irrfan Khan's world-renowned films include Life of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire. Unfortunately, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020.

Om Puri as Bagheera

Bagheera the leopard is voiced by Om Puri in the Hindi version. Om Puri is a respected and talented veteran actor who has featured in numerous acclaimed Bollywood films. Some of Om Puri's best films include Chachi 420, The Hundred-Foot Journey, and Gul Makai. Om Puri passed away on January 06, 2017.

Nana Patekar as Shere Khan

The antagonist of the film, Shere Khan, is played by Nana Patekar in the Hindi version of the film. Nana Patekar is an acclaimed veteran actor who is well-renowned for his versatile acting. Some of his best performances are The Attacks of 26/11, Natsamrat, Dr Prakash Baba Amte: The Real Hero, and Raajneeti.

Shefali Shah as Raksha

The role of Raksha is voiced by Shefali Shah in the Hundi Jungle Book. Shefali Shah is a brilliant actor who has won multiple awards for her stellar performances. Her best films include Waqt: The Race Against Time, Gandhi, My Father, and Karthik Calling Karthik.

Priyanka Chopra as Kaa

Kaa the snake is voiced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood film industry. She is also renowned in Hollywood and has a worldwide fan following, Some of her best films are The Sky Is Pink, Mary Kom, and Dil Dhadakne Do.

Bugs Bhargava as King Louie

The mad money king, King Louie, is played by Bugs Bhargava. Bugs Bhargava is known for his comedic timing and his amazing voice acting talents. He has featured in numerous popular films including Taare Zameen Par, Delhi Belly, and Aashiqui 2.

Where to watch The Jungle Book (Hindi version)

Jungle Book (2016) can be streamed on Disney+ (Hotstar) or on Youtube. The Hindi version of Jungle Book will also be available on Disney+/Hotstar. Disney+/Hotstar also has the original animated Jungle Book film.

