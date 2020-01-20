The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek And Archana Puran Singh Twin In Green Saree

The entire cast of The Kapil Sharma Show is known to be a tight-knit one. The show, currently in its second season, casts several talented comedians including Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh along with Krushna Abhishek. The team members often share snippets of the scenes backstage in between shoots.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut In Splits When Asked For Chilli Powder On The Kapil Sharma Show; Here's Why

Krushna Abhishek twins along with Archana Puran Singh

Krushna Abhishek recently took to social media to share a fun video along with fellow comedian Archana Puran Singh. The actor is currently playing the role of Sapna Parlourvali in The Kapil Sharma Show. Abhishek makes it a point to tickle the funny bone of the audience with his witty, innovative massages. He recently took his role a little further by dressing up as his co-star Archana Puran Singh.

ALSO READ | 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Among Top 5 Top TV Shows; 'Naagin 4' Tops TRP List

In a recent video, Krushna Abhishek and Archana Puran Singh are seen donning same saree, blouse and similar jewellery and hairstyle as well. In the caption, Krushna Abhishek asked fans to guess on who is the real Archana. He also took the opportunity to express his love and admiration for his co-star. He also revealed how Archana has been one of the most supportive and loving people on the show. He hilariously said that he randomly keeps throwing “punches” at her. But Archana Puran Singh, being the person she is, “never minds it”.

ALSO READ | The Kapil Sharma Show's Kiku Sharda Shares THIS Hilarious Take On Navjot Singh Sidhu

Check out Krushna Abhishek’s hilarious video here:

The Kapil Sharma Show’s team has been criticised on several occasions for always making fun of Archana Puran Singh. However, each time the team denied the rumours saying that they adore Archana. On the other hand, Singh keeps posting pictures and videos with her team on her social media.

ALSO READ | The Kapil Sharma Show: Neha Kakkar Mocked By Krushna Abhishek For Crying On Indian Idol

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.