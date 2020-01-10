The Kapil Sharma Show's Kiku Sharda Shares THIS Hilarious Take On Navjot Singh Sidhu

The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend will have Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla as special guests. The two are going to be Kapil's guests for this weekend. The indian cricketers will be getting entertained by the humour of Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh.

The makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have dropped the promo on their social media handle. Kiku, in the promo, looks highly energetic as always. While in the character, Kiku Sharda called Archana Puran Singh a 'Khiladi'. On which, host Kapil told him that she does not play.

Kiku's hilarious reply on this left the audience including Archana in splits. Kiku replied saying that if Archana did not know how to play well, then how come Sidhu was out of the show.

Watch the promo here

In the second promo, Bharti Singh in her character of 'Bua' spoke about her love for cricket. She told Yuzvendra and Piyush that does not like the way cricketers drink during matches.

Kapil explained to her saying that it was not drinks but its just water. Bharti's character acts surprised on hearing this. She later laughs and further adds that is how she always wondered how Dhoni was hitting sixes after drinking so much.

The second season of The Kapil Sharma Show is doing extremely well according to the TRP chart. The show has managed to keep its viewers interested with its exciting celebrity guests and new jokes.

