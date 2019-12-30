The Kapil Sharma Show: Neha Kakkar Mocked By Krushna Abhishek For Crying On Indian Idol

Neha is a judge on the famous reality TV singing show Indian Idol where she is often seen tearing up over emotional performances or contestant's life stories. She has also become one of the targets for meme-makers over the internet as hundreds of memes surrounding Neha Kakkar's crying are seen on social media. Now, the celebrity singer was seen making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show where comedian Krushna Abhishek made fun of Neha for her infamous crying on Indian Idol.

Krushna Abhishek makes fun of Neha Kakkar

Neha made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show along with her siblings Tony and Sonu Kakkar. Krushna Abhishek is famous for his portrayal of a lady character named Sapna who is known to make fun of the celebrity guests. Though Krushna welcomed Neha heartwarmingly, calling her not a guest of the show but rather a family member, he quickly shifted gears and started making fun of her.

The Kapil Sharma Show has Archana Puran Singh as the judge and Krushna was quick to compare the two personalities. Krushna called Neha Kakkar the Archana Puran Singh of Indian Idol. Krushna stated that while Archana Puran Singh earns money by laughing at all that happens on the show, Neha earns by crying on everything that happens on Indian Idol. This joke spread a laugh riot as the audiences were seen enjoying the quirky jibe. Neha too was not the one to take the joke sourly and was seen laughing on the joke.

